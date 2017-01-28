A-State Women’s Basketball drops SBC contest at ULM

Monroe, LA (A-State) – The Arkansas State women’s basketball team lost to Louisiana-Monroe 59-51 Saturday afternoon at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

With the loss, A-State fell to 4-17 on the season and 2-7 in conference play, while ULM improved to 5-15 overall and 2-7 in the league

Lauren Bradshaw led the Red Wolves with a career-high 16 points and also added 11 rebounds for her second career double-double. The junior also finished with four blocks and moved into second on A-State’s career blocks list with 104 for her career. Dominique Oliver also finished in double-figures with 11 points.

ULM was paced by Stephanie Ratliff with 14 points, while Gabriella Cortez and Lauren Marker scored 11 each. Alex Collins had a double-double with 10 points and 13 assists for the Warhawks.

How It Happened (First Half):

The Red Wolves were plagued by foul trouble throughout much of the opening half, which included both Hopkins and Oliver picking up three fouls. Taylor scored the first four points of the game, but also picked up two fouls during the span and was forced to sit for much of the first quarter.

A-State found success by going to its post players and outscored ULM 20-12 in the paint, led by eight points from Bradshaw. Heckert also enjoyed a strong half with four points in eight minutes of action.

ULM led for 10:40 in the opening half and did not relinquish it for the remainders after knocking down a shot at the buzzer to take a 15-13 to end the first quarter. It held its largest lead of the half at 32-25 at the break.

Each shot 38 percent from the field in the half and each collected 20 rebounds with seven turnovers each. The Warhawks knocked down three, 3-pointers while A-State failed to convert on any of six tires and ULM was also 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

How It Happened (Second Half):

ULM never relinquished the lead in the second half, but A-State managed to cut the deficit down to a point on two separate occasions but could not find a way to take the lead.

Brittany Fowler got the Red Wolves within 47-46 with 8:12 to go, but the Warhawks answered on the opposite end of the floor. Bradshaw converted a layup on A-State’s next trip down the floor to get within 49-48 and a ULM gave the Red Wolves an opportunity to take its first lead since early in the first quarter.

Bradshaw had her shot attempt blocked, however, and ULM finished the game on a 10-3 run to earn the victory.

The Warhawks never led by more than five throughout the third and much of the third quarter, but Carissa Moody helped ULM maintain its lead with seven points in the fourth quarter, while Alex Collins dished out five assists in the second half.

A-State outshot ULM 39.7 percent to 38.1 percent and collected 39 rebounds to the Warhawks’ 34. However, ULM hit three, 3-pointer to the Red Wolves’ one and also made 8-of-9 shots from the free throw line.

Notables:

Lauren Bradshaw moved into second place on the career blocks list with 104 for her career. Adrianne Davie holds the A-State record of 132 in a career.

Lauren Bradshaw set a new career-high with 16 points and also collected her second career double-double with 11 rebounds.

Quoting Coach Boyer:

“One of the biggest difference was our defensive effort in the first half. I just didn’t think it was all that good and they were able to get the ball into Collins’ hands and she was able to whatever she wanted after that. We did a better job in the second half, but she didn’t have to score because she moved the ball really well and created opportunities for them.”



“Lauren Bradshaw played really well and that one was one positive and that was one thing we had talked about in film was we thought we would have some opportunities to score inside and Lauren did a good job of posting up strong getting some tough points.”

Up Next:

Arkansas State will host Coastal Carolina Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Convocation Center. Fans who cannot attend the game can watch the game on the WatchESPN App or listen to the broadcast on 95.3FM The Ticket or online at AStateRedWolves.com.