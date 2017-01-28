Fallen fire chief honored with flag dedication - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fallen fire chief honored with flag dedication

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

Many people gathered at the Trumann Fire Department Saturday to honor a fallen fire chief. 

Saturday was the third anniversary of Rick Winkles' death. 

Winkles died of a heart attack while responding to a fire.  

He became the department's chief in 2004 and, according to many, he had a deep commitment to the job. 

"We lost a lot," said his son Jeremy. "We lost a father, a husband, a son, and this department lost a great chief."

Jeremy, who is also a firefighter, said the job holds a special place in his heart since his father's passing. 

"It means a lot to me to kind of follow in his footsteps and work where he worked," said Jeremy. "It's a good group of guys here; I feel like they're my family."

He said the dedication of the flag will hold a special place in his memory.

"Growing up here everybody knew my dad, and all the community coming out and showing their support is great," he said.

