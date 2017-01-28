Fallen fire chief honored with flag dedication

Many people gathered at the Trumann Fire Department Saturday to honor a fallen fire chief.

Saturday was the third anniversary of Rick Winkles' death.

Winkles died of a heart attack while responding to a fire.

He became the department's chief in 2004 and, according to many, he had a deep commitment to the job.

"We lost a lot," said his son Jeremy. "We lost a father, a husband, a son, and this department lost a great chief."

Jeremy, who is also a firefighter, said the job holds a special place in his heart since his father's passing.

"It means a lot to me to kind of follow in his footsteps and work where he worked," said Jeremy. "It's a good group of guys here; I feel like they're my family."

He said the dedication of the flag will hold a special place in his memory.

"Growing up here everybody knew my dad, and all the community coming out and showing their support is great," he said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android