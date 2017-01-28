A-State Track & Field teams complete home meet with 14 first-place finishes

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – The Arkansas State men’s and women’s track and field teams recorded eight more event championships on Saturday at the A-State Invitational, completing the two-day meet held at the Convocation Center with 26 top-three finishes.

The Red Wolves had six first-place showings yesterday as well, giving them the top finish in almost half of the 32 total events for both days combined. The women’s squad collected 10 event championships, while the men’s team posted four.

“We’re making progress, and I was pleased with the way we competed,” said A-State head coach Jim Patchell following the final event. “We had a lot of (personal records) and did real well in some events, but still have some work to do in others. Overall, I think we’re sitting right about where we need to be this time of year.”

Shemiah Brooks led the A-State women with the top finish in the 55m hurdles today and the long jump on Friday. She posted a time of 8.14 in the 55m hurdles and was followed in third place by teammate Darragh May, who also won the high jump with a career-best height of 5-09.25. According to the most current results, the height is also the best in the Sun Belt Conference this year and ranks her 30th in the nation in the event.

A-State took the top two places in the shot put as Erin Farmer finished first with a throw of 17.30m and Calea Carr, who also won the weight throw yesterday, claimed second with a distance of 14.54m. Led by Anaelle Charles with a time of 2:18.70 and Erin Nunan with a 2:18.96, the Red Wolves took first and second in the women’s 800m as well.

Erika Christian was the top collegiate finisher in the 400m dash with a season-best time of 56.48, which was also the third best in the Sun Belt this season. Viktoria Sadokhina’s mark of 12.33m in the triple jump was the best of the meet and just shy of her personal-best 12.36m attempt earlier this year. The women’s 4x400m relay team concluded the meet with a first-place time of 3:53.30.

The men’s team was led today by Itamar Levi, who was the top collegiate finisher in the shot put. He recorded a career-best throw of 18.22m, which is also the top mark in the Sun Belt this season and ranks him 24th in the NCAA in the event.

Claiming runner-up finishes for the Red Wolves were Chase Riley and Heinrich Herbst in the high jump and 800m run, respectively. Clarence Simpkins took third in the 55m hurdles and Zach VanGundy placed third in the 800m run as well. The 4x400m relay team added another third-place finish for A-State.

Arkansas State returns to action next weekend, Feb. 3-4, at the Don Denoon Invitational in Carbondale, Ill.