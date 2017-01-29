The Latest: Trump praises US service members in Yemen raids

SANAA, Yemen (AP) - The Latest on a U.S. raid targeting al-Qaida militants in Yemen (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump says Americans are saddened by the news that a U.S. service member was killed and three others were wounded in a raid in Yemen targeting an al-Qaida affiliate.

Trump says in a statement that "brave U.S. forces were instrumental in killing" an estimated 14 militants and capturing "important intelligence that will assist the U.S. in preventing terrorism against its citizens and people around the world.

4 p.m.

The U.S. military says a service member has been killed and three others wounded in raid in Yemen targeting a local al-Qaida affiliate.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement Sunday that another service member was injured in a "hard landing" in a nearby location.

It says the aircraft was unable to fly afterward and "was then intentionally destroyed in place."

It says 14 fighters from al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula were killed in the assault and that U.S. service members captured "information that will likely provide insight into the planning of future terror plots."

Yemeni security and tribal officials say the assault in central Bayda province killed three senior al-Qaida leaders.

12:20 p.m.

Yemeni security and tribal officials say the U.S. has launched a raid in central Yemen, landing troops off of aircraft and killing three alleged senior al-Qaida leaders in a battle on the ground.

They say the Sunday attack at dawn in Bayda province killed Abdul-Raouf al-Dhahab, Sultan al-Dhahab, and Seif al-Nims. The al-Dhahab family is considered an ally of al-Qaida, which security forces say is concentrated in Bayda province. A third family member, Tarek al-Dhahab, was killed in a previous U.S. drone strike years ago.

They say the fighting lasted around 45 minutes and that the U.S. troops killed or wounded some two dozen men, including some Saudis present at the site.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief journalists.

