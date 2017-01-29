JPD: Pringles can with false bottom leads to arrest

A weekend probation search has a Jonesboro man facing a multitude of charges after authorities found drugs and firearms.

Corrie Versie of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth or cocaine), simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a police report, officers went to an apartment complex in the 1500-block of South Matthews around 5 p.m. Saturday to look for Versie.

Versie reportedly noticed the police and began walking quickly to the end of the complex. However, officers were able to catch up to him.

The police report noted that officers found a set of medium digital scales next to the kitchen stove, while a search of a bedroom netted something else.

"I was informed by [K-9 officer Bryan D. Bailey] that he had located a small key that appeared to go with a lock box," Investigator Jason Chester said. "I then began searching in the closet and I found a 10" round cooking pan that had been screwed to the wall and on the pan was a small clear plastic container that was attached to magnets and then attached to the pan. Inside the clear container was what appeared to be clear shards, suspected to be meth."

Police then found a 9-mm automatic pistol, with one round in the chamber and seven rounds in the magazine, inside the lock box, according to the report.

As for the Pringles can, Bailey said he noticed the can as soon as he walked into the apartment.

"Upon entering the residence, I could smell a strong odor of marijuana," Bailey said. "While searching the kitchen area, I located a Pringles can that had a false compartment bottom in it, although after unscrewing the bottom of the can, the compartment was empty."

Versie was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

