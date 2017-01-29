Test results for mumps at Highland come back negative, school of - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Test results for mumps at Highland come back negative, school officials say

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)
HIGHLAND, AR (KAIT) -

7:38 p.m., Feb. 1 UPDATE: A pair of test results involving a suspected case of mumps in the Highland School District came back negative, school officials said Wednesday. 

The school received the results earlier in the day, nearly a week after hearing about the suspected case. A custodial crew worked last weekend to clean Highland Middle School and a notice was sent to families. 

Officials at a Sharp County school are working to notify the public about a suspected case of mumps in their district. 

According to a post on the school's Facebook page, Highland school officials found out about the suspected case Friday afternoon.

The student in question attends Highland Middle School and does not use the district's transportation system, according to the post. 

The case has not been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Health, but school officials said they are taking a proactive approach on the issue. 

"At Highland School District, we make the health and safety of our students a top priority," the post noted. "We have a custodial crew working today [Sunday] to deeply sanitize Highland Middle School." 

School officials are also notifying the families of non-vaccinated students across the district and the district has a list of resources about the disease on the school's website. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Red Cross accepting monetary donations for flood victims

    Red Cross accepting monetary donations for flood victims

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 12:28 AM EDT2017-05-03 04:28:24 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    While it's obvious those who have had to leave their homes need assistance, bringing those supplies to the shelters from out of town could be dangerous.

    While it's obvious those who have had to leave their homes need assistance, bringing those supplies to the shelters from out of town could be dangerous.

  • CLOSED: Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland

    CLOSED: Roads closed due to flooding in the Heartland

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 12:28 AM EDT2017-05-03 04:28:05 GMT

    Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.

    Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.

  • Sheriff takes on additional inmates to help Randolph County

    Sheriff takes on additional inmates to help Randolph County

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-05-03 04:22:26 GMT
    Aerial photo of the Randolph County Detention Center Tuesday (Source: Arkansas National Guard)Aerial photo of the Randolph County Detention Center Tuesday (Source: Arkansas National Guard)

    When the flood waters started rising in Pocahontas Monday, Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble moved his inmates out of town. 

    When the flood waters started rising in Pocahontas Monday, Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble moved his inmates out of town. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly