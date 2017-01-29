Test results for mumps at Highland come back negative, school officials say

7:38 p.m., Feb. 1 UPDATE: A pair of test results involving a suspected case of mumps in the Highland School District came back negative, school officials said Wednesday.

The school received the results earlier in the day, nearly a week after hearing about the suspected case. A custodial crew worked last weekend to clean Highland Middle School and a notice was sent to families.

Officials at a Sharp County school are working to notify the public about a suspected case of mumps in their district.

According to a post on the school's Facebook page, Highland school officials found out about the suspected case Friday afternoon.

The student in question attends Highland Middle School and does not use the district's transportation system, according to the post.

The case has not been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Health, but school officials said they are taking a proactive approach on the issue.

"At Highland School District, we make the health and safety of our students a top priority," the post noted. "We have a custodial crew working today [Sunday] to deeply sanitize Highland Middle School."

School officials are also notifying the families of non-vaccinated students across the district and the district has a list of resources about the disease on the school's website.

