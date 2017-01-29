UCP Telethon raises $111,019

The 2017 United Cerebral Palsy telethon held on KAIT Sunday raised $111,019.

The money donated will stay here in Region 8 to help families dealing with cerebral palsy.

Volunteers across Region 8 set out to make a difference on the VIP panel, collecting donations through phone calls and text messages.

Rather panelists jotted down $10 or $500 donations on their lists, every amount counted, making a record-breaking total.

Many volunteers joined in on the cause for the first time, including Phillip Keeling. Though it is Keeling's first time on the panel, it will not be his last.

"It's something that I've been wanting to do for a long time, and I've finally got the opportunity to do it," he said. "It's something that's personal, going back, having a brother who had some challenges in his life. It's been really personal for me. I have enjoyed it."

During the telethon, the UCP superstar Braylon Mclaine was interviewed along with his family.

Others directly involved with the organization were also highlighted during the event.

Thank you to everyone who donated during the telethon!

To learn more about this year's UCP Superstar, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android