A-State hosts first TEDx conference

Innovative thinkers across the Jonesboro community gathered on Arkansas State University’s campus on Sunday to explore personal ideas on several various topics.

A-State hosted a TEDx event with the theme “Results May Vary.” The talks are usually about technology, entertainment, and design.

Many speakers took the stage Sunday to pose important questions and share information about technology, art, and other topics.

Additional topics covered were the crisis behind rape culture, experiencing grace in society, and fitness.

TEDx Recruitment Co-Director Arnelle Jones said she was thrilled to see the conference held on A-State's campus for the first time.

“We actually have a very wide variety,” Jones said. “We have students talking about sexual assault awareness and study abroad experience, from people in our community that do art, people that are educators. Again, the results may vary, kind of embodies itself in the event today."

Many who came out to the conference are hopeful the university hosts a TEDx event again in the future.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android