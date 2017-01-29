Semi crash shuts down part of Paragould highway Sunday

Emergency crews responded to a crash in Paragould involving a semi truck and a car Sunday evening.

The northbound lanes of Highway 49 in front of BancorpSouth were closed to traffic around 9:30 p.m.

We do not have any details about injuries at this time, but the Greene County Rescue Squad was called to the scene.

