Semi crash shuts down part of Paragould highway Sunday

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Emergency crews responded to a crash in Paragould involving a semi truck and a car Sunday evening.

The northbound lanes of Highway 49 in front of BancorpSouth were closed to traffic around 9:30 p.m.

We do not have any details about injuries at this time, but the Greene County Rescue Squad was called to the scene. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

