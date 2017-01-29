Blytheville police investigate Sunday armed robbery - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Blytheville police investigate Sunday armed robbery

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Blytheville police are investigating an armed robbery of a local store Sunday.

According to Captain Scott Adams, two black men seen wearing masks and hoodies robbed Dollar General on North Sixth Street.

There have been no arrests yet in the case.

Details are limited at this time. Region 8 News will continue to update the story as more information becomes available. 

