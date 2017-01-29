Emergency crews respond to Highway 67 Crash

Crews responded to a crash on Highway 67 with a possible ejection Sunday night.

According to Dustin Franklin with the Philadelphia Fire Department, the crash happened at mile marker 103 around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Franklin said Cash emergency responders and Arkansas State Police Troopers were on the scene.

We do not have any details yet about injuries.

