One night only: Vince Gill at The Convo

Spend a special evening with the one and only Vince Gill in Jonesboro.

The multi-Grammy and CMA Award-winning artist will be live at the Arkansas State University Convocation Center on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Vince Gill will be performing his mega hits along with new songs.

Tickets for this event will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. They are $53 and $73, plus applicable fees.

Buy tickets at the Convocation Center Central Box Office, order by phone at 870-972-2781 or 800-745-3000, or online at Tickets.Astate.edu.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android