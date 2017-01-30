Fight between teen, man reported before fatal stabbing

Police confirm a teenager is charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 38-year-old Blytheville man.

A 14-year-old girl was arraigned on Tuesday in Blytheville District Court, according to Captain Scott Adams, commander of the Blytheville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The judge found probable cause to charge the girl with second-degree murder.

Adams said although the girl is charged as an adult, her name will not be released because of "future court proceedings."

Bennie Earl Holliman was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck Sunday night at the Cedar Grove Trailer Park, 901 S. Division.

According to a report released by Blytheville police, several witnesses told police Holliman and the teen got into an argument and then a "physical altercation."

Witnesses claim the girl stabbed the man and fled the area.

According to Adams, when officers arrived they found Holliman on the ground as another person tried to render aid. Officers observed "an injury to the victim's neck with severe bleeding."

An ambulance took Holliman to the Great River Medical Center where he later died. His body will be sent to the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock to determine the official cause of death.

Police received information that Holliman and the teen "may have been in an on-going relationship, which resulted in the altercation," according to the same report.

During an interview, the suspect told police Holliman was attempting to have a relationship with her and she turned him down on Sunday night.

The teen claims both were at her relative's home when she left and Holliman followed her out the door.

She states in the report the man "struck her in the head, knocked her to the ground" then began choking and punching her.

While the man was on top of her, she told police she took a broken piece of glass and struck him. It was not her intention to strike Holliman's neck she stated.

Police noted in the report the girl had "no signs of physical injury other than a small laceration on her finger from the glass."

The girl stayed with another relative until she was turned over to police around noon Monday.

Bond for the teen was set at $100,000 and her next court date is set for Feb. 21.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android