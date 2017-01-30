Visit to girlfriend's house ends with man severely beaten and kicked

Two men could face battery charges after they beat and kicked a man in the face, sending him to a Memphis hospital, police said.

The 50-year-old victim went to see his girlfriend Saturday night at a home in the 2200-block of South Culberhouse when two men stepped out and attacked him.

The victim said the two named suspects, both in their late 20s, grabbed him and threw him to the ground. The men began hitting and kicking him in the face, according to the initial incident report.

A woman who had driven the man to the home corroborated his story, saying the two men came out and “beat him up.”

She took the victim to a location in the 1300-block of Main Street, and he called 911.

Officer Tanner Huff reported the victim had a “busted nose” and a “missing tooth that was knocked out in the fight.”

The man was taken to St. Bernards Medical and later transported to Regional One in Memphis for facial fractures that extended into his skull, the report said.

Based on the severity of the injuries and the broken tooth, the charges were changed to second-degree battery.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android