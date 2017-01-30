Nettleton student cited for taking BB gun to school

Police cited an 11-year-old boy Friday for taking a BB gun to school and showing it to other students.

While working as the school resource officer at Nettleton High School, Sheridan Watts said the middle school principal, Gregg Rainwater, contacted him about the boy possibly having a weapon on campus.

Rainwater and Watts pulled the boy from class and went to his locker where they asked him to unlock it and retrieve his backpack, the initial incident report said.

Watts asked the boy if he had anything illegal in the bag or anything that was sharp.

“I don’t think so,” the boy reportedly said. “But, sometimes my little brother puts toys and stuff in there that I don’t know about.”

When Watts unzipped the main section of the backpack, he said the boy’s demeanor changed, his voice began to shake, and he started to get emotional.

Watts said the boy started to cry and said, “I think my little brother put my BB gun in my backpack this morning.”

After finding the gun in a partitioned pouch in the back of the main compartment, he and Rainwater escorted the boy to the office.

The boy told the two men he found the BB gun in his backpack during gym class but was too scared to report it. He then admitted he showed the gun to three students, Watts reported.

Watts contacted a juvenile officer who advised him to cite the boy and release him to his mother.

The case has been turned over to the juvenile division.

Watts placed the weapon into evidence.

