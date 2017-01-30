Police investigating Dollar General robbery

Police are looking for two men who robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Blytheville police responded to 1533 North 6th St. in reference to an aggravated robbery, according to Captain Scott Adams, Criminal Investigation Division commander.

Store employees told investigators two young men wearing dark-colored hoodies entered the store and robbed them at gunpoint.

After stealing $200 in cash, the suspects then ran from the store.

Anyone with information on the holdup should call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android