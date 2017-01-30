Washington University dean of students facing porn charge

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Washington University dean of students has been indicted on a federal child pornography charge.

Federal prosecutors announced Monday that Justin Carroll, who was also the school's interim athletic director, was indicted on a charge of access with intent to view child pornography.

The indictment says Carroll was caught with videos featuring young boys.

Carroll announced earlier this month that he was retiring for personal reasons after a 36-year career at the university.

During a court hearing Monday, Carroll's bond was set at $100,000. The indictment was filed last Wednesday but was sealed until after Carroll's court hearing.

U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan says investigators didn't discover any wrongdoing connected to Carroll's university responsibilities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2k9GlgL0 ) says Carroll's attorney, Paul D'Agrosa, declined to comment after the hearing.

