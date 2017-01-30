Adams: Juvenile arrested in stabbing case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Adams: Juvenile arrested in stabbing case

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Capt. Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department, a juvenile was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Bennie Earl Holliman. 

Authorities said over the weekend that Holliman was stabbed in the neck and was later taken to Great River Medical Center, where he died.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

