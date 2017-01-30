Adams: Juvenile arrested in stabbing case

According to Capt. Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department, a juvenile was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Bennie Earl Holliman.

Authorities said over the weekend that Holliman was stabbed in the neck and was later taken to Great River Medical Center, where he died.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android