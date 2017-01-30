A Better Region 8: St. Jude S'travaganza fundraiser

As a father of three, I cannot imagine losing one of my children.

Fred and Susan Cathcart lived this nightmare 22 years ago when their youngest daughter, Donna, was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. There were no words to describe the depths of their despair.

Donna was sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for treatment, a place that has the world's best survival rate for aggressive childhood cancer. Sadly, she lost her fight that same year.

Even in the midst of their grief, Fred and Susan Cathcart wanted to ensure that more children would have a fighting chance against cancer.

They, along with a group of friends, worked to create the event that is now known as St. Jude S'travaganza. It's become the single largest fundraiser in the state of Arkansas for St. Jude.

The 2017 event happens during the big game this Sunday at a new location: the Ridgepointe Country Club.

Because of events like this, St. Jude can treat children all over the country and even around the world.

Families never have to pay a dime, everything is covered, and that's not easy because it takes millions of dollars to run St Jude for one, single day.

The Cathcarts raised $14,000 that first year. Many years ago, they reached the $1 million mark, saving countless lives in the process.

The best way to help is to buy tickets by calling 870-932-6440 or go on-line to www.stjudestravaganza.org.

So come out to the Ridgepointe Country Club this Sunday, and support St. Jude and the Cathcarts.

They want us all to know that the money we raise might save the life of a child you know.

This family, turning their loss into a way to give back, and supporting their vision, makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

