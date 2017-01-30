St. Bernards to offer free diabetes education classes - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

St. Bernards to offer free diabetes education classes

(Source: AP Graphics Bank)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

St. Bernards will offer a series of free classes for people with diabetes.

The sessions will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and continue through Tuesday, March 14, at two locations. Morning classes will be held at 9 o’clock at 1000 South 7th in Paragould. Afternoon classes will be held at 5 p.m. at 505 East Matthews in Jonesboro

Participants will learn how diabetes affects their bodies and learn how to control the disease through practical strategies for controlling blood sugar levels.

A trained instructor will lead the sessions.

For more information or to sign up for the diabetic educations classes, call 870-207-7488.

