Music leads to drug arrest

A call about loud music over the weekend led police to arrest a man on a multitude of charges, Jonesboro police said Monday.

Marcus Chase Gardner of Jonesboro was arrested Saturday after police did a probation search after getting the loud music call at an apartment in the 3300-block of Caraway Commons Drive.

Police reportedly found a 1911 pistol and two small bags of marijuana underneath a bed in the bedroom, as well as a black handgun under a mattress, according to a police report.

"There was a scale sitting on the night stand to the right side of the bed that had a white residue on top of it," K-9 Officer Bryan D. Bailey said in the report, noting police also searched a nearby closet. "As I searched the closet, I noticed a Marlboro Black cigarette box lying on the middle shelf that appeared to be bulged out. I removed the cigarette box and located multiple different baggies stuffed inside, containing a white rock-like substance that was believed to be methamphetamine."

Officers also found a small bag of cocaine inside the box, a box of Remington Golder Saber 45 ACP rounds, and a Blackhawk CQC pistol holster sitting on the middle shelf. The police noted Xanax, Oxycodone, and Carisoprodol were also found during the search.

Gardner was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with intent to deliver 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance not meth or cocaine with intent to deliver.

