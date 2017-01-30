Ark. Dept. of Education recommends removing Blytheville from aca - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Ark. Dept. of Education recommends removing Blytheville from academic distress

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A lot of hard work and community support made the difference in a key designation by state education officials, Blytheville school officials said Monday.

The Arkansas Department of Education has recommended that the state Board of Education remove the Blytheville School District and the Blytheville High School from academic distress.

While the official vote will happen Feb. 9, school officials said on Facebook that the announcement has motivated residents. 

"Our office has been on cloud nine all morning! We received word today that the Arkansas Department of Education plans to recommend that Blytheville High School and our school district be removed from our Academic Distress designation!" the Blytheville School District said. "We are so proud that the hard work put in by countless teachers, administrators, and children has paid off!"

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Store owner waits as water rises

    Store owner waits as water rises

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:30:39 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:23:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    There are not many businesses inside the area of Highway 63 in Lawrence County that is closed but one is Heard’s Market.

    There are not many businesses inside the area of Highway 63 in Lawrence County that is closed but one is Heard’s Market.

  • City faces tough road but residents are optimistic

    City faces tough road but residents are optimistic

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:29:20 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:10:23 GMT
    Barricades could be seen in Pocahontas Wednesday after flooding in the region. (Source: KAIT)Barricades could be seen in Pocahontas Wednesday after flooding in the region. (Source: KAIT)

    However, city officials said Wednesday they plan to start Thursday on a slow, arduous path back to rebuilding. 

    However, city officials said Wednesday they plan to start Thursday on a slow, arduous path back to rebuilding. 

  • Woman cited in dog bite case

    Woman cited in dog bite case

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-05-04 01:22:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:55:25 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A 15-year-old girl was bitten Tuesday by a dog and a local woman now faces several citations in connection with the case, Jonesboro police said Wednesday. 

    A 15-year-old girl was bitten Tuesday by a dog and a local woman now faces several citations in connection with the case, Jonesboro police said Wednesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly