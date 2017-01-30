Ark. Dept. of Education recommends removing Blytheville from academic distress

A lot of hard work and community support made the difference in a key designation by state education officials, Blytheville school officials said Monday.

The Arkansas Department of Education has recommended that the state Board of Education remove the Blytheville School District and the Blytheville High School from academic distress.

While the official vote will happen Feb. 9, school officials said on Facebook that the announcement has motivated residents.

"Our office has been on cloud nine all morning! We received word today that the Arkansas Department of Education plans to recommend that Blytheville High School and our school district be removed from our Academic Distress designation!" the Blytheville School District said. "We are so proud that the hard work put in by countless teachers, administrators, and children has paid off!"

