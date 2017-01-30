A-State students, former student impacted by Trump's executive order

A former Arkansas State University student said he is shocked to learn he may never be able to visit American soil again.

The question comes after President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 13769, banning travelers from entering the United States for 90 days.

The ban affects people living in seven countries in the Middle East: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and Libya.

Hussain Khalfan, a former international A-State student spoke exclusively to Region 8 News on Monday. He said he is impacted by the ban while back in his homeland.

“I’m so confused,” Khalfan said. “It wasn’t supposed to be like this.”

Khalfan called U.S soil home for six years until he graduated from A-State in September 2016, not knowing if this could be the last time he sees his American friends and family.

He said he made a home in Jonesboro, where friends became family, and recently he made a promise to those friends.

“I wasn’t expecting to feel this way about Jonesboro,” Khalfan said. “I realize how much I mean to them. It’s heartbreaking for me. I promised some of them I would see them this summer. I was feeling it inside my heart that sooner or later, I would get to see them.”

Khalfan said the promise is a broken one and is something out of his own hands.

“It's so hard for me to focus or have that happiness inside my heart just knowing that I could see them in the future sometime, now that's gone. I don't know what's going on.”

Khalfan did say he remains optimistic in hopes Trump will end the executive order after 90 days and that it does not extend.

Arkansas State University released a statement on Monday, stating three current students and two faculty members from nations are impacted by Executive Order 13769.

Chancellor Doug Whitlock stated in the message that university officials are reaching out to those who are impacted and ensuring they are aware of the potential risks of the travel ban.

