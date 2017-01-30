Effort to keep Arkansas primary in March fails again

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The lawmaker behind an effort to keep Arkansas' primary in March says he's unlikely to try again with his proposal after it failed for a second time before the state Senate.

Republican Sen. Gary Stubblefield's proposal to permanently moved Arkansas' primary from May to the first Tuesday in March failed Monday on a 16-15 vote with 18 votes needed for approval. It's the second time the proposal fell short before the chamber.

Arkansas moved its primary to March last year to join other states in the region in holding their presidential nominating contests that day. Stubblefield has said making the move permanent would keep the state relevant in national politics.

Opponents have said it would effectively lead to non-stop political campaigns in the state.

