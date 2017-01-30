TB&P: A-State sees increase in online students - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

TB&P: A-State sees increase in online students

Arkansas State University's official logo
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Students have increasingly left the four walls of a classroom and are taking advantage of more online opportunities, A-State officials said Monday. 

According to  Talk Business & Politics, at least 4,241 students are enrolled full-time in online class offerings. That is a 61% increase from the same time in 2014. 

University officials said at least 3,200 online students took classes in fall 2016. However, when the second eight-week semester started, another 1,000 students had enrolled. 

Classes are divided into eight-week semesters, while online students can take up to three classes each semester. 

