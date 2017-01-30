Independence County authorities look into home invasion

The Independence County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a home invasion in which a woman fired at least one shot at the suspects who attempted to break in, according to Sheriff Shawn Stephens.

Stephens tells Region 8 News that Monday afternoon, a woman called the sheriff's office and said the suspects tried to break into her home just north of Batesville in the Spring Valley area.

The sheriff's office is investigating the case and couldn't release much more.



