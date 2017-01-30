Hundreds rally in Little Rock over Trump's travel ban - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hundreds rally in Little Rock over Trump's travel ban

(Source: U.S. Senate) (Source: U.S. Senate)
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R) Arkansas (Source: senate.gov) U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R) Arkansas (Source: senate.gov)
LITTLE ROCK (AP) -

Arkansas' U.S. senators aren't criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions as protests spread throughout the country, including in Little Rock.
    
Republican Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton issued statements Sunday regarding Trump's executive order that bans travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Cotton said it's "simply wrong" to describe the ban as a religious test, but he said there should be "proper procedures" for green-card holders and immigrants who have served alongside U.S. troops to enter the country.
    
Boozman says he supports "reasonable measures" to vet immigrants coming into the U.S. and that he looks forward to working with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to develop a plan.
    
On Sunday, hundreds of people rallied at the state Capitol in Little Rock to protest the executive order.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press/KAIT. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

