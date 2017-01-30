Bank robbery suspect arrested

Police arrested a man wanted during a bank robbery investigation.

Patrick Loren Lucero was identified as the suspect and taken into custody early Tuesday morning by the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, according to the Beebe Police Department.

Lucero was identified through "numerous Facebook tips and information from the community" the department said in a statement Tuesday.

Police said the department received an emergency call that a robbery was in progress at 4:53 p.m. Monday at the Simmons First Bank of Beebe.

A man entered the bank, gave a note that said he had a weapon, and demanded cash from the teller.

Lucero will be extradited back to White County and be booked into the White County Detention Center for aggravated robbery.

Bond has been set at $100,000 by the White County prosecuting attorney.

He will appear in White County Circuit Court on March 7, at 9 a.m.

