Bank robbery suspect arrested - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bank robbery suspect arrested

Patrick Loren Lucero (Source: Faulkner County Jail via Vinelink) Patrick Loren Lucero (Source: Faulkner County Jail via Vinelink)
(Source: Beebe Police Department) (Source: Beebe Police Department)
(Source: Beebe Police Department) (Source: Beebe Police Department)
BEEBE, AR (KAIT) -

Police arrested a man wanted during a bank robbery investigation.

Patrick Loren Lucero was identified as the suspect and taken into custody early Tuesday morning by the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, according to the Beebe Police Department.

Lucero was identified through "numerous Facebook tips and information from the community" the department said in a statement Tuesday.

Police said the department received an emergency call that a robbery was in progress at 4:53 p.m. Monday at the Simmons First Bank of Beebe.

A man entered the bank, gave a note that said he had a weapon, and demanded cash from the teller.

Lucero will be extradited back to White County and be booked into the White County Detention Center for aggravated robbery.

Bond has been set at $100,000 by the White County prosecuting attorney.

He will appear in White County Circuit Court on March 7, at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • New nonstop flight to Las Vegas available at MEM

    New nonstop flight to Las Vegas available at MEM

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:16:09 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis International Airport announced that Frontier Airlines will launch new nonstop flight to Las Vegas, Nevada. 

    Memphis International Airport announced that Frontier Airlines will launch new nonstop flight to Las Vegas, Nevada. 

  • Jackson County responds to water rescues

    Jackson County responds to water rescues

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:02:28 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:15:53 GMT
    Crews responded to a water rescue Thursday near Elgin (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)Crews responded to a water rescue Thursday near Elgin (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)

    Jackson County authorities are urging caution for people traveling through high water areas after deputies responded to two water rescues Thursday. 

    Jackson County authorities are urging caution for people traveling through high water areas after deputies responded to two water rescues Thursday. 

  • Enhanced security planned for Beale Street Music Festival

    Enhanced security planned for Beale Street Music Festival

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:12:51 GMT
    Beale Street Music Festival's setup is well underway. (Source: WMC Action News 5)Beale Street Music Festival's setup is well underway. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Preparations for Beale Street Music Festival are well underway. Despite the soggy weather, stages are being set up, audio is being tested, and safety measures are being put into place.

    Preparations for Beale Street Music Festival are well underway. Despite the soggy weather, stages are being set up, audio is being tested, and safety measures are being put into place.

    •   
Powered by Frankly