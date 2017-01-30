Rutledge: Medical marijuana issue ultimately in hands of feds

The differences in federal and state law involving medical marijuana is ultimately a decision that will be made by federal prosecutors, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said this week.

According to Talk Business and Politics, Rutledge said she is advising lawmakers to follow through their duties to incorporate a constitutional amendment into state law.

Rutledge told host Roby Brock that the prosecution of people on the issue would be done in federal court.

“Essentially, what the opinion says is that while marijuana use, possession, is still illegal under federal law, that that question of whether or not charges would be brought is up to the federal prosecutors, that’s not up to Arkansas,” Rutledge said.

Lawmakers have also asked for a second opinion, to see if legislators can restrict the use of medical marijuana to prevent smoking it as a form of medical intake.

“What we’ll look at is, essentially, very much what we looked at with regard to Representative House’s opinion request: what is required of the General Assembly, should they move forward, yes they should. Will it likely be in violation or prosecution would likely fail or be successful? I don’t know what the federal prosecutor is going to do, so I can’t answer that," Rutledge said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android