Woman bit by dog while walking down street

A Paragould woman was bitten by a dog on Saturday while walking down the road.

A Paragould police incident report said the victim was walking down the 600-block of 37th Street when the dog, owned by Ashley Vaugh, bit the victim on the calf.

Vaughn told police that she did not have up-to-date medical records for the dog showing the dog had the state required annual rabies vaccinations.

Animal control picked up the dog and placed it in quarantine.

Vaughn was cited for violation of the vicious dog ordinance.

The victim had three puncture wounds on the back of her calf and was advised to go to the hospital to have the injuries tested.

