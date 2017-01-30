Restaurant opening new building Friday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Restaurant opening new building Friday

(Source: Fuji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar via Facebook) (Source: Fuji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar via Facebook)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Fuji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar will open their new location on Friday.

According to Haag Brown Commercial’s Facebook page, the location in the Highlands Shopping Center will open at 11 a.m. on Friday. It is across from their former location on Highland Drive.

The new location added seating and now features ten hibachi grills, an expanded sushi bar, and a public dining area.

U. S. Pizza Company will be going into the old Fuji’s building.

