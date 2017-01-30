Restaurant opening new building Friday

Fuji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar will open their new location on Friday.

According to Haag Brown Commercial’s Facebook page, the location in the Highlands Shopping Center will open at 11 a.m. on Friday. It is across from their former location on Highland Drive.

The new location added seating and now features ten hibachi grills, an expanded sushi bar, and a public dining area.

U. S. Pizza Company will be going into the old Fuji’s building.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android