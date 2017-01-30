Luxora police arrest juvenile in arson case

A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested this week after the juvenile allegedly set fire to a home in Luxora Jan. 18.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Luxora police went to the home after a witness saw what happened.

"While he was back there, he notices the east side door had been kicked in. This is where he first saw (the juvenile) standing when he hollered at her," the affidavit noted. "By the time, he drove back to the front of the residence. Within minutes, he saw smoke coming from the residence."

Luxora firefighters went to the home and noticed that the home was fully engulfed, the affidavit noted.

The investigation into the fire and other fires in the area are ongoing, police said.

