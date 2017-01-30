Traffic changes coming to downtown Harrisburg

Poinsett County officials are urging people to be extra observant and drive safely starting this week in downtown Harrisburg.

According to the Poinsett County Facebook page, South Main Street, Court Street, Market Street and North East Street are now all one-way streets, officials said.

