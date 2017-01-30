Man found guilty on child porn charges

A man was found guilty on Monday, stemming from an arrest in 2012.

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said a jury found Verl Cato guilty on Monday on all the counts he faced of child pornography.

Cato was arrested in July 2012 after an investigation by the SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force.

