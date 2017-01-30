Juvenile authorities called after fire

Juvenile authorities were called after a fire on Parkview Street Monday night.

According to Jonesboro Fire Marshal Jason Wills, the fire was contained to one room.

No arrests have been made.

The case will be turned over to a fire department specialist who works cases that involve juveniles, according to Wills.

