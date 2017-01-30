Batesville superintendent to resign, become deputy superintenden - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Batesville superintendent to resign, become deputy superintendent

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Batesville School District Superintendent Gary Anderson said Monday that he will resign later this year to become the district's deputy superintendent.

Anderson, who said he is a 'nuts and bolts' type of administrator, said the new position will give him an opportunity to work on financial related issues. His resignation as superintendent takes effect June 30 while the new job will be effective July 1.

Anderson said he is proud of the work he has done with the district, especially work on a multi-purpose building and the purchase of 45 acres of land near the school for future use.

The district has also worked on online and concurrent education in the past few years, Anderson said, noting education has changed a lot.

"We are in a brave, new world now," Anderson said.

Anderson will replace Harvey Howard, who is retiring.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

