County receives big grant to resolve flooding issues

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT)

Cross County recently received a $60,000 mitigation grant to improve one of their county roads between Wynne and Cherry Valley. 

According to Judge Donnie Sanders, County Road 230 has experienced major flooding issues in the past, making driving more difficult during rainy weather.
Sanders said this is especially the case at night.

“Sometimes when it rains we have to get out here as soon as possible to shut this road down because many people would get stranded if we didn’t,” said Sanders. 

The money will be used to replace 18 culverts, mop out ditches, and elevate parts of the road above ground level. 

“Many people travel along this road especially when they try to take a shortcut to get to Cherry Valley so making sure it is safe it a priority,” said Sanders. 

The 2.4-mile gravel road will also act as an alternate bus route for students to get to the Cross County High School. 

“This is the second Mitigation grant we have received and we have seen many improvements with a road that went to,” said Sanders. “We have over 800 miles of gravel and we have had some projects that have really improved some of their roads. It is a lot of work. We're not going to get through this year. But it is important to us that safety is the biggest issues.” 

Sanders said they will begin road work Wednesday and he expects this project to be completed before March. 
 

