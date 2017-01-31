Tractor trailer crash with hazmat load causes I-40 shutdown - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tractor trailer crash with hazmat load causes I-40 shutdown

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Crittenden County crash stopped traffic on part of Interstate 40 for nearly an hour Tuesday.

The interstate at Section 52 is closed in all lanes for about four miles due to tractor trailer accident with hazmat load, according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and shut down that part of the interstate for about 40 minutes. 

The road has been reopened, but traffic is moving extremely slow in the area.

Arkansas drivers looking to avoid the scene can use 275 eastbound and 271 westbound. Those in Tennessee can use Highway 70 out of Memphis.

