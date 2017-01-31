Man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

Donald D. Christiansen (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Donald D. Christiansen (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Police arrested a Jonesboro man Friday on suspicion of raping and sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Donald D. Christiansen, 36, is charged with rape and second-degree sexual assault.

The arrest stems from a “lengthy investigation against Christiansen involving a juvenile over a two-year period,” Detective Keri Varner stated in a news release.

She took Christiansen before a district court judge Monday to have bond set on him for a previously issued bench warrant.

Christiansen remains in the Craighead County Detention Center.

Jonesboro police released no other details, other than to say "the investigation continues.”

