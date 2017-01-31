Man wanted during drug investigation turns himself in - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man wanted during drug investigation turns himself in

Justin Randall Watson (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office) Justin Randall Watson (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A sheriff says a Mountain Home man turned himself over to law enforcement after warrants were issued during a drug investigation.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery states Justin Randall Watson, 18, came to the Baxter County Detention Center Monday afternoon and was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Watson was wanted as part of an investigation which started in June 2016.

A search warrant was served in the 500-block of County Road 715 in order to find stolen guns and narcotics.

According to Montgomery, 10 guns and about 336 grams of marijuana were found along with drug paraphernalia.

It was determined that some of the guns were stolen from a residence on Highway 201 South as well as a "significant quantity of cash," the sheriff states.

Watson was developed as a suspect in the burglary and theft.

He faces the following charges:

  • Residential burglary – felony
  • Theft of property (12 counts) – felonies
  • Theft by receiving – felony
  • Breaking or entering –felony
  • Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance with Purpose of Delivery – felony

Watson was released from custody by order of the court and will appear in circuit court on Feb. 2.

Logan Walters was identified as the second suspect in the case and has also been charged.

The sheriff notes Walters' case has been adjudicated.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

