Ozarka College Foundation to host annual lunch, fashion show

The Ozarka College Foundation will host its fifth annual Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Stone Bank Student Commons Area on the Ozarka College-Mountain View campus.

This year’s event will feature a catered lunch by the Ozark Folk Center Skillet Restaurant, as well as cheesecakes prepared by the Ozarka College Culinary Arts Department. Local vendors will showcase their latest styles during the fashion show. The event will also include a silent auction.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Ozarka College-Mountain View, Centennial Bank, First Service Bank, or from and Ozarka College Foundation board member.

All proceeds will benefit the Ozarka College-Mountain View campus.

For more information, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway at 870-269-5600 or email lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

