Russian String Orchestra to perform at Fowler Center

The Russians are coming! The Russian String Orchestra, that is.

Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Dr., will present the orchestra as its next performance in the 2016-17 Riceland Distinguished Performance Series on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

The orchestra, formerly known as the Chamber Orchestra Kremlin, was founded in 1991 and is comprised of some of Russia’s finest young string players, according to a news release from A-State.

All seating is reserved. Individual tickets are $30 and $20 for adults, and $23 and $15 for senior citizens and students, $24 and $16 for A-State faculty and staff, and $10 and $6 for A-state students with current ID. Group discounts are available for groups of 15 or more.

Tickets can be purchased at the Central Box Office in the Convocation Center, 217 Olympic Dr., or by calling 870-972-ASU1 or 1-888-ASU-FANS. Tickets are also available online at Central Box Office and from Fowler Center.

For more information, contact the Fowler Center at 870-972-3471.

