Men robbed while trying to buy video games

Three construction workers looking to buy video games told police two men were not playing around when they robbed them at gunpoint.

The three victims, all from Texas, told police they had gone to Walmart, 1815 E. Highland, between 6 and 7 p.m. Monday to purchase some video games.

As they were leaving the store, the men said a man with a cast on his left leg approached them and asked if they wanted to buy more games.

The suspect then told the men to go to the Tobacco Superstore on East Nettleton where he would meet them and sell them some games.

“He told the victims that his name was JJ and provided them a cell number…and said he would call them when they arrived,” the initial incident report stated.

When the three victims arrived at the second location, they received a phone call from a person whom they thought was JJ. The men reportedly told them they were on the wrong side of the street and asked them to walk south on Nelms toward the trailer park, the report said.

The victims followed the man’s directions. When they arrived at the ditch, they said two men suddenly appeared, pointed a black revolver at them, and ordered them to hand over the money and phones.

After robbing the victims, the suspects ordered the three men to lie flat on the ground and not look up.

The suspects then disappeared behind the trailers, the report said. It is not known if they fled the area on foot or had a vehicle nearby.

The victims walked to a nearby business and called the police.

After speaking with the men, Officer Keith Baggett looked up the name of JJ and located the name of a possible suspect.

According to the incident report, the suspect was shot multiple times last November, including one shot which passed through his left leg.

Baggett obtained a photo of the suspect and showed it to the victims who identified him as the man who approached them at Walmart. However, they said he was not one of the two suspects who robbed them.

Baggett then searched the phone number the suspect gave them which matched a number belonging to a woman living in the 1800-block of National Road. Another officer went to the location and spoke to several women who denied knowing anything about the robbery or the suspects.

