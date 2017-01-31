Pink to take over Jonesboro for first NEA Race for the Cure

In May, pink will take over Jonesboro for a historic event.

At a news conference Tuesday, May 6 was announced as the day for the first ever Northeast Arkansas Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Several leaders and volunteers spoke at the City Council Chambers in Downtown Jonesboro to reveal the events planned and speak on the importance of the race.

Matt Propst, board president for the Arkansas Komen affiliate, said they can’t wait for May.

“It’s going to be something that’s life changing, I think,”

Propst said it didn’t take much to see the importance of bringing a race to Northeast Arkansas.

“We knew there was so much interest and it meant a lot to the community, the cause and what we are trying to do,” Propst said. “We also knew that everything we have to do, as far as our studies and our grants about the state and our service area, is that there is a tremendous need for the services that we ultimately help provide.”

Candace Cooper, 2017 Northeast Arkansas Race for the Cure chair, said more than 2,000 people from NEA register and attend the Race for the Cure in Little Rock each year.

Cooper said bringing the race closer to home will allow more friends and family to show their support for the fight against breast cancer.

At the news conference, the theme “More Than Pink” was announced along with many events planned for the race.

Saturday, May 6, will include a survivor breakfast, opening ceremonies at Centennial Bank Stadium, a survivor parade, and the 5K run/walk.

Jane McDaniel, 2017 honorary chair and breast cancer survivor, said this is what she’s been working towards for years.

“It will give us the opportunity to reach more women in a way that there are a lot of women who would have liked to go to Little Rock and participate and couldn’t,” McDaniel said.

She’s seen what money from Susan G. Komen can do for the Northeast Arkansas area.

“One of the grants that they have helped us is for the mobile mammography unit,” McDaniel said. “Forty-percent of the women that we screened had never had a mammogram.”

McDaniel hopes bringing this event to Jonesboro will further support the area.

“From a standpoint of women in the community feeling inclusive and knowing this will benefit them,” McDaniel said.

Other events planned include a Pink Pasta Party, kids run and Go Pink Week.

For a full list of events, times, and information on how to register visit komenarkansas.org or call 501-202-4399.

