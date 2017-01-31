GR8 Job: BHS senior offered admission to West Point - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

GR8 Job: BHS senior offered admission to West Point

Saben Strode, BHS senior, with his certificate of appointment to the U.S. Military Academy-West Point. (Source: Brookland Public Schools via Facebook) Saben Strode, BHS senior, with his certificate of appointment to the U.S. Military Academy-West Point. (Source: Brookland Public Schools via Facebook)
BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) -

A Brookland High School senior is one of just 1,000 young Americans--and the only Arkansan--heading to West Point this coming fall.

Rep. Rick Crawford announced recently that Saben Strobe was offered admissions into the United States Military Academy-West Point (USMA).

He is the only recipient in Arkansas to be offered admission, according to a social media post by Brookland Public Schools.

Strobe, who will graduate this spring, serves as battalion commander of BHS’s JROTC program.

In addition to a world-class education estimated at $250,000, Strobe will also earn a $900 monthly stipend. 

According to the USMA, applicants are evaluated in three areas: academic performance, demonstrated leadership potential, and physical aptitude.

Each year thousands of high school students apply for admission to USMA, but only 1,000 are accepted.

On Feb. 20 Strode was reconsigned by the Brookland School Board recognized for his accomplishment of receiving a full scholarship to West Point Military Academy.

GR8 Job, Saben.

