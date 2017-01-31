Google drops top searches for Super Bowl eats by state

During Super Bowl time you can always count on parties and the food.

And those super snacks are so important that Google released the most searched Super Bowl foods in every state.

An article from People Magazine lists the states and their quest for the best dishes.

In the Natural State, most Arkansans search for the perfect cheese dip.

Meanwhile, Missourians want the best chili to go with their party.

See the entire list from the article here.

