Swank announces closure soon

A Jonesboro furniture company has announced it will be closing soon.

Swank, 3410 E. Johnson, made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page.

The store for "Uncommon Home Décor" has been in Jonesboro for the past 10 years.

Owner Wade Quinn stated in the post that the last four years took him in a "different direction" and he will now focus on his other business, Newk's Eatery.

The post did not give an exact date Swank would be closing.

