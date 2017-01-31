Student arrested, accused of school threat

Steele police arrested a 19-year-old man after they say he posted a possible threat against a school on social media.

The suspect, according to Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, is a student at South Pemiscot High School.

On Monday, his department was contacted by the school district’s superintendent regarding the alleged threat on Facebook.

Steele police, along with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, investigated and subsequently arrested the suspect.

The teen is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, Stanfield said.

He did not release the man’s identity, pending the filing of formal charges by the Pemiscot County prosecuting attorney’s office which is reviewing the case.

