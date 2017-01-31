'Yertle the Turtle' featured at upcoming Stories in the Forest

Dr. Brian Bailey and his 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, choose the book he will read at Stories in the Forest. (Source: St. Bernards)

Dr. Brian Bailey, cardiologist with St. Bernards Heart & Vascular, will serve as the reader for the Feb. 4 Stories in the Forest at the St. Bernards Fun Forest at The Mall at Turtle Creek.

Bailey will read Yertle the Turtle by Dr. Seuss.

The Stories in the Forest program gives parents some quality time with their children while exposing kids to some favorite books of local residents. It is an outgrowth of the St. Bernards Women’s Council children’s program, Kids on the Mile.

Stories in the Forest will begin at 3 p.m. in the Fun Forest. Everyone is invited to this free event.

